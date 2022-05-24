Arsonists target elderly assistance vehicles in Hilo; suspects still at large

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Arsonists are still at large after torching multiple elderly support vehicles at the Kamana Senior Center on the Big Island.
The Big Island Mayor's office announced that three County of Hawaii vehicles were completely destroyed and one was damaged after being set on fire on Sunday, May 22. The vehicles were stored at the Kamana Senior Center on 127 Kamana Street in Hilo.
“It’s a shame to think that there are folks in our community who would intentionally destroy vehicles that are specifically meant to serve our kupuna,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We urge anyone who sees or hears of this type of activity to report it directly to the police. We will not stand for it and will ensure that any individual who attempts this type of egregious action is punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
“These vehicles were used for elderly transportation services and meal deliveries to home-bound seniors, so the idea of someone setting them on fire is senseless to me,” says Maurice Messina, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Over the last year, we’ve had numerous instances of vandalism at this facility, including vehicle gas lines cut, catalytic converters stolen, and break-ins at the office and storage lockers."
The County is attempting to secure funding for security for the Center, but their budget is already stretched to $1 million island-wide, says Messina.
The cost of the damages was estimated at $100,000.
County Parks and Recreation is asking for help from the public to notify law enforcement immediately if you see active vandalism or theft, or if you come across damage or vandalism at any County park or beach to contact them at (808) 961-8311.
