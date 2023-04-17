Arson investigation launched after trailer set ablaze at film production site in Haleiwa

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – An arson investigation has been opened after a trailer was set ablaze at a film production site in Haleiwa, Sunday night.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road just before 11 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found that brush below one of a series of trailers parked in the area was on fire. According to HFD, as crews began to attack the fire they found that some of the contents inside the trailer were also on fire.
Crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent trailers. The fire was fully extinguished by 1 a.m.
On Monday afternoon, HFD confirmed that it had opened a first-degree arson investigation in relation to this fire. So far, investigators have not said what led them to launch the investigation nor have they said how and where the fire was originally started. No arrests have been made.
No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
