Arson investigation launched after trailer set ablaze at Disney film production site in Haleiwa

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) – An arson investigation has been opened after a trailer was set ablaze at a Disney film production site in Haleiwa, Sunday night.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road just before 11 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found that brush below one of a series of trailers parked in the area was on fire. According to HFD, as crews began to attack the fire they found that some of the contents inside the trailer were also on fire. The trailer contained wardrobe, according to a source.
Crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent trailers. The fire was fully extinguished by 1 a.m.
On Monday afternoon, HFD confirmed that it had opened a first-degree arson investigation in relation to this fire. So far, investigators have not said what led them to launch the investigation nor have they said how and where the fire was originally started. No arrests have been made.
No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.