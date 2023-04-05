Arrests, citations made following early-morning sweep at condemned hotel in Hilo

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A dawn sweep of a condemned and dilapidated old hotel in Hilo resulted in a dozen people cited or arrested.
More than three dozen officers with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resource (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), Hawaii Island Police, and State Sheriffs, swept the former Uncle Billy's Hotel and Resort Wednesday.
Officers arrested two people on outstanding warrants and cited 10 people for trespassing.
DLNR continues to ask the state legislature for more than $12 million to demolish the building. The agency contracted security services on the property during the night and is considering additional security measures, including perimeter fencing and lighting.
The people cited for trespass are scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on May 19.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.