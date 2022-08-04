 Skip to main content
Arrest made in fatal shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night that left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m. local time, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in a room at the Mirage Casino and Hotel, where they found a man had already died and two women were injured, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren said in a late-night news conference.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

