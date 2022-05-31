Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
today as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet, rising to 8 to 12 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor
entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend.
Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
Police said he was released pending further investigation. He has not yet been identified.
Details on the 28-year-old suspect’s involvement in the crash has not been released.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Kamehameha Highway near Kanenelu Beach. The victim, only identified as a 19-year-old man, was riding southbound on the Kam Highway when he crashed, flipped into the oncoming lane, and was hit by another car.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. He, too, has not been identified.
This case is still under investigation. HPD says speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department immediately.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.