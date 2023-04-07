 Skip to main content
Around 200 fake Honolulu parking stickers found on meters in Honolulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Parking meters

Check your parking meter before paying

New QR codes that were supposed to make things easier are instead creating a headache.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An update to a new scam involving Honolulu parking meters: the Honolulu Department of Transportation equipped around 1,700 of the city’s digital parking meters recently to allow for app-based payments, and it wasn’t long before reports came in that fake stickers had been placed over the real ones, causing users to send their money directly to scammers.

A viewer sent a tip to KITV4 Thursday saying they saw the fake stickers on meters outside of Million Restaurant on Sheridan Street. Restaurant managers said they have seen customers have issues with these digital meters for a while.

Real versus fake parking stickers

Real versus fake parking stickers

