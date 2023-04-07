Around 200 fake Honolulu parking stickers found on meters in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An update to a new scam involving Honolulu parking meters: the Honolulu Department of Transportation equipped around 1,700 of the city’s digital parking meters recently to allow for app-based payments, and it wasn’t long before reports came in that fake stickers had been placed over the real ones, causing users to send their money directly to scammers.
A viewer sent a tip to KITV4 Thursday saying they saw the fake stickers on meters outside of Million Restaurant on Sheridan Street. Restaurant managers said they have seen customers have issues with these digital meters for a while.
“They have parking in the back, but sometimes, we don’t have parking, so [customers] use street parking,” said Million Restaurant manager, Diana Paik. “They try their card, they cannot, so they ask for coins, and we’ve changed to coins.”
The Department of Transportation Services told KITV4 that they’ve counted around 200 fake stickers so far, mostly around Waikiki and Kakaako. The fraudulent stickers send users to a website rather than to the Park Smarter app.
DTS says Honolulu Police are now investigating the scam, and if anyone sees someone without a city badge tampering with a parking meter, they should call 9-1-1.
Right now, paying at a digital meter is not enforced and you won't get a ticket if you don't.
