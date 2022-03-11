Armory theft concerns critics

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Some critics are alarmed at the theft of 15 firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition at a State Department of Land and Natural Resource armory on Wednesday. One of the types of weapons taken included AR-15 Rifles.
The break-in happened at the armory at 2135 Makiki Heights Drive.
The weapons are used to help reduce the numbers of invasive, feral animals in Hawaii.
The break-in is the second since November where thieves targeted DLNR storage facilities.
A former Military Armor says extensive safeguards need to be in place.
Michael J. Kitchens from Stolen Stuff Hawaii says, "You need to have as many safeguards as possible, cameras, alarm systems, safes and actual locks on the guns to prevent use and put locks on trigger guards as well." Kitchens addes “The fact that we now have 15 weapons of various type and caliber on the street that’s very dangerous. It is a concern because you don’t know what those can be used for."
Senator Donovan Dela Cruz says "DOCARE" or the Division of conservation and resource enforcement is the law enforcement arm of DLNR and that it will be partnering with the department of forestry to protect its armory as the "immediate solution. Senator Dela Cruz says, ” We are reevaluating to see how DOCARE will assist other divisions with ammunitions, can secure and any type of weapons so that they are properly secured and safely located."
Senator Dela Cruz says, lawmakers will also look at getting additional funding if it is needed.
