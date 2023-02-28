 Skip to main content
Armored Humvee stolen from National Guard Armory on Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Stolen Humvee
Courtesy: Maui Police Department

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on Maui say a brazen car thief or thieves stole an armored Humvee from the National Guard Armory near Kihei, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The Humvee is believed to have been stolen sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Surveillance footage from the facility has not yet been released.

An error occurred