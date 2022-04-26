 Skip to main content
Armed robbers hold up Leonard's Malasada Wagon in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Robbers made off with cash and personal possessions after holding up two workers at Leonard’s Malasada Wagon in Kaneohe on Sunday.

The manager of the wagon sent KITV4 surveillance video of the robbery in progress as well as damage the robbers allegedly made to the truck – smashing out a passenger-side window.

According to the manager, the robbery happened while two employees were preparing to close for the day. The robbers broke the window before forcing their way inside, the manager said.

In the video, two robbers can be seen entering the truck and aiming a weapon at the employees who were out of frame. The thieves then allegedly made off with cash and other items off of the shelves inside the truck. The manager says they even stole a purse from one of the employees.

The manager told KITV4 that the window has already been repaired and said the truck will be back open for its regular hours – starting at 7 a.m.

KITV4 has reached out to police for any additional information about this case. So far, there has been no word of arrests or information about the suspects.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

