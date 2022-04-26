Armed Robbers Hit Leonard's Malasadas Truck in Kaneohe

KANEOHE (KITV4) - The Leonard's Malasada food truck was the target of an armed robbery last Sunday, and it was all caught on video.
A Leonard's representative who did not want to go on camera for fear of his life and the lives of his workers. The brazen armed robbery happened at 7 Sunday night when the truck was closing up for the day. The video from Leonard's from inside the truck shows the robbery happening at the Windward Mall parking lot.
The representative who KITV-4 spoke with says these robbers were decked out in armor and a handgun, meaning they were on a mission to possibly take someone’s life.
The Leonard's representative says 2 workers, a man and woman, locked themselves in the truck called 911. The robbers still managed to get in there by breaking the glass with their hands. Then they came back with a power tool.
“This is crazy it is unacceptable, for these guys to do this in the middle of Kaneohe. What kind of person does this to a malasadas truck?" says Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole. "They took the ladies purse. If you see something report it."
This is something very traumatic, we ask for the community's help in identifying these people," says Sgt. Chris Kam from Crimestoppers. "People talk, they have friends...we live on an island. People talk or have information. We manage to solve cases like this in the past.”
The Leonard's representative says, workers are scared to work, so the truck will not be able to open during normal hours.
Kenneth Lawson, Professor at Richardson School of Law says, “Now you have them robbing food trucks. And food trucks sadly for someone who is desperate with cash money can present a prime opportunity for criminals.”
Honolulu Police detectives have opened a A first-degree robbery case. No one has been arrested yet. Anyone with information should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers. If your information leads to an arrest, you could get $1,000.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.