Arkansas man arrested for murder in case of missing woman with Hawaii ties

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested for murder in connection with the case of a former Hawaii woman who went missing in Fayetteville, Arkansas in September.
Fayetteville Police (FPD) officers said they arrested 29-year-old Kacey Jennings on complaints of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.
On Sept. 19, police officers were called to Jennings’ home to respond to an apparent drug overdose. While at the home, police said they found documents indicating that Jennings had killed Castro and disposed of her body. Investigators did not elaborate on what documents were found.
Investigators said that after they spoke with Castro’s family, they learned that she and Jennings had previously been in a relationship and lived together. Castro’s family said they had not been able to contact Allison and were concerned for her safety. Police then officially initiated a missing persons investigation.
According to police, as the investigation unfolded, more information was revealed which led them to arrest Jennings on Monday, Sept. 26, after he was released from a local hospital following his suspected overdose.
The investigation remains ongoing investigation and FPD says it is still working with other law enforcement agencies to try and find Castro’s body. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587- 3555.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.