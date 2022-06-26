Anti-gun violence advocates concerned about conceal carry laws

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell will build through the afternoon, peak
overnight, and produce advisory level surf into Monday. The swell
is expected to decline late Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - An anti-gun violence advocate, Ilima Decosta, said her daughter died from gun violence in Georgia where concealed carry is legal. She said she strongly believes her daughter would still be alive if Georgia had stricter gun laws like in Hawaii.
“We respect those who want to pursue their second amendment rights but we also want to protect the rights of children who deserve to live safely and not go in public places where everyone has a gun. I don’t want to see Hawaii turn into what we’re seeing on the continental U.S., said Ilima DeCosta, a gun safety advocate.
DeCosta and other anti-gun violence advocates believe the Supreme Court's decision will have a negative impact here. Similar to New York, a Hawaii man filed an appeal to Hawaii Supreme court to carry his firearm in public.
“We’re seeing here that police are engaged in what we call gun violence. We saw officers shoot a teenager in the back of the head for stealing a car which is not the punishment for stealing a car. There is a certain amount of vigilantism we’re seeing that irresponsible gun-owners could follow. We need to address many issues, not just background checks and red flag laws,” said DeCosta.
An official at the Hawaii Firearms Coalition said he understands the public's reaction but he believes concealed carry is necessary to protect ourselves from rising violent crimes in Hawaii.
They said more than 3,600 Hawaii residents were victims of violent crimes in 2021.
”We expect the law abiding people that will traditionally follow the law that only want to carry firearms for the protection of themselves and their family members but those around them like the people who don’t want to carry a gun in public,” said Andrew Roberts, director at Hawaii Firearm Coalition.
The senate also approved a bill that expands federal background checks - that includes submitting mental health records before a permit is granted.