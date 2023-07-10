Alleged fentanyl distributor connected to Waikiki overdose deaths to appear in court

Digital Content Manager
Hawaii Crime and Courts: July 10, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect in the alleged Waikiki Fentanyl Overdose fatality case is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon.
Jeffrey Waz will make his first appearance around 1:30 p.m. An Oahu Grand Jury indicted Waz for distributing fentanyl which led to the death of two men in Waikiki back in June.
Court documents say Waz distributed one gram of fentanyl and heroin to Joseph Hamil.
Hamil intended to distribute a "ball of meth" to one of the victims but mistakenly gave the victim fentanyl. The victims then snorted the fentanyl, which they believed to be cocaine.
Authorities have also charged Keina Drageset and Avery Garrard in this case.
Drageset and Garrard are also scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing at 2 p.m. on Monday.
