Alleged fentanyl distributor connected to Waikiki overdose deaths to appear in court

  • Updated
Outrigger Hotel

Hawaii Crime and Courts: July 10, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect in the alleged Waikiki Fentanyl Overdose fatality case is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey Waz will make his first appearance around 1:30 p.m. An Oahu Grand Jury indicted Waz for distributing fentanyl which led to the death of two men in Waikiki back in June.

An error occurred