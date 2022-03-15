 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged dispute over stolen property led to deadly shooting in Waianae, HPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
Waianae Shooting 3/15

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One man is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Waianae on Tuesday morning.

Honolulu police say it all stemmed from a car break-in several days ago, in which cash and a firearm were stolen.

The shooting happened outside of a home on Pokaikuahiwi Place, where the victim of the car break-in lives.

According to HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes, that homeowner, identified by police as victim #1, did some “self-investigating” and determined who the possible suspects were.

Victim #1 arranged to meet up Tuesday morning with three men to negotiate an exchange of the stolen gun.

According to Thoemmes, three suspects showed up at around 8:30 a.m., when one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at victim #1, grazing him in the head. Victim #1 then pulled a gun of his own and returned fire, striking and killing suspect #1, who fired the initial shot.

An employee of victim #1 -- identified as victim #2 -- arrived at the home at the time of the incident and tried to give first-aid to suspect #1. While victim #2 was rendering aid, police said suspect #2 shot victim #2, causing life-threatening injuries.

Suspect #2 then got into a black SUV and tried to drive off when victim #1 shot and critically wounded suspect #2.

Suspect #3, who was a passenger in the SUV, took off on foot in the direction of Pokai Bay. HPD says they have not yet positively identified that person. Suspect #3 is described as being a fair-skinned man, clean cut, who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and camouflage colored pants.

Police have not released the identities of the suspects or victims, but earlier reports from Honolulu EMS identified the deceased as a 30-year-old man. The two critical patients were identified as being a 47-year-old man and a 53-year-old man. A 49-year-old man was said to be in stable condition.

When asked if this situation could be considered self-defense, Thoemmes said that determination is up to the prosecutor's office.

This story will be updated.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK