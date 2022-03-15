Alleged dispute over stolen property led to deadly shooting in Waianae, HPD says

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One man is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Waianae on Tuesday morning.
Honolulu police say it all stemmed from a car break-in several days ago, in which cash and a firearm were stolen.
The shooting happened outside of a home on Pokaikuahiwi Place, where the victim of the car break-in lives.
According to HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes, that homeowner, identified by police as victim #1, did some “self-investigating” and determined who the possible suspects were.
Victim #1 arranged to meet up Tuesday morning with three men to negotiate an exchange of the stolen gun.
According to Thoemmes, three suspects showed up at around 8:30 a.m., when one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot at victim #1, grazing him in the head. Victim #1 then pulled a gun of his own and returned fire, striking and killing suspect #1, who fired the initial shot.
An employee of victim #1 -- identified as victim #2 -- arrived at the home at the time of the incident and tried to give first-aid to suspect #1. While victim #2 was rendering aid, police said suspect #2 shot victim #2, causing life-threatening injuries.
Suspect #2 then got into a black SUV and tried to drive off when victim #1 shot and critically wounded suspect #2.
Suspect #3, who was a passenger in the SUV, took off on foot in the direction of Pokai Bay. HPD says they have not yet positively identified that person. Suspect #3 is described as being a fair-skinned man, clean cut, who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and camouflage colored pants.
Police have not released the identities of the suspects or victims, but earlier reports from Honolulu EMS identified the deceased as a 30-year-old man. The two critical patients were identified as being a 47-year-old man and a 53-year-old man. A 49-year-old man was said to be in stable condition.
When asked if this situation could be considered self-defense, Thoemmes said that determination is up to the prosecutor's office.
This story will be updated.
HPD is actively investigating a shooting in Waianae (86-900 block of Pokaikuahiwi Place) with multiple victims. Please avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing. #HonoluluPD#cchnl
