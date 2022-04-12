 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged accomplices arrested, father charged in connection to Big Island missing infant case

  • Updated
  • 0
Hilo missing infant arrests
Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three people believed to have aided a Big Island father in abducting his 11-month-old daughter from the Wailoa State Park on Saturday turned themselves over to police.

Authorities have also charged Randall Santos II with first-degree custodial interference in connection with the case.

Santos is accused of taking his daughter, 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez-Santos, during a trip to Wailoa State Park on Saturday. Investigators said Santos does not have custody of Alixea due to a valid family court order.

Big Island police searching for missing 11 month old toddler

Monika Santos, 50, Paul Abiley Jr., 31, and Journee Cortez, 25, turned themselves in at the Hilo Police Station, Saturday night, police said. After questioning, all three were released pending further investigation.

Suspects wanted in Hawaii County police investigation involving an 11-month-old infant

Police said Cortez was also arrested for third-degree assault as part of this investigation and an outstanding warrant of arrest for an unrelated incident. She was charged for criminal contempt of court and released after posting $150 bail.

On Sunday, police said Cortez brought Alixea to the Pahoa Police Station. Later that same evening, Santos also turned himself in at the Pahoa station.

Alixea was in good health and was placed into the custody of Child Welfare Services to, who will determine her safest living situation.

On Monday, Santos was charged with first-degree custodial interference and two counts of violation of a temporary restraining order. He remains behind bars on $7,000 bail pending his first court appearance on Tuesday, April 12.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK