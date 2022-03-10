Ala Moana sex assault case moves forward despite motion to dismiss

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The case in which a man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager at Ala Moana Center will go forward, despite the defense's motion to have the case dismissed.
The defendant, 53-year-old Masachiro Asep, attended Thursday's court hearing through video conferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
He is charged with three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor.
Police said Asep fondled a 17-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center on Presidents' Day, in the service corridor to the Makai Market Food Court. Police said Asep and the victim were both working at the mall at the time.
The Office of the Public Defender wanted the case thrown out, saying the criminal complaint was missing either the victim's signature or a declaration.
In court on Thursday, Judge Melanie May granted the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's motion to amend the complaint, and denied the defense's motion to have the case dismissed.
Hundreds of misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases on Oahu have been dismissed or thrown out since December due to a Hawaii Supreme Court decision. The Office of the Public Defender is now asking the Court to dismiss the case in which a teenager reported being sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center.
A status hearing is scheduled for next week Monday, March 14.
