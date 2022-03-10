 Skip to main content
Ala Moana sex assault case moves forward despite motion to dismiss

Masachiro Asep mug shot

Masachiro Asep mug shot

 Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The case in which a man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager at Ala Moana Center will go forward, despite the defense's motion to have the case dismissed.

The defendant, 53-year-old Masachiro Asep, attended Thursday's court hearing through video conferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

He is charged with three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor.

Police said Asep fondled a 17-year-old girl at Ala Moana Center on Presidents' Day, in the service corridor to the Makai Market Food Court. Police said Asep and the victim were both working at the mall at the time.

The Office of the Public Defender wanted the case thrown out, saying the criminal complaint was missing either the victim's signature or a declaration.

In court on Thursday, Judge Melanie May granted the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's motion to amend the complaint, and denied the defense's motion to have the case dismissed.

A status hearing is scheduled for next week Monday, March 14.

Asep remains in custody with bail set at $1,000.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

