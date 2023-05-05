Aiea home robbed multiple times by same suspect

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The saying is "the safest place you can be is at your own home." However, one Aiea resident is disproving that and reminding people to lock up even when they are home.
This comes after her home was burglarized several times.
Quyen Anderson said both of her elderly parents were at home during broad daylight hours. The thief just walked right in, stole more than $5,000, clothes, shoes and other household goods.
He even took a whole case of Coca-Cola.
"What’s really scary is that when he’s on property, I’m not at home, it’s just my parents. It’s almost like he knows my schedule and he’s also confident. People have said they’ve seen him many times and it’s gotten so out of control," said Anderson.
The family has filed a police report. Anderson said now they always make sure to lock their doors while they are inside.
Most break-ins actually do not happen at night but in the early afternoon -- 25% of the time someone is inside, according to Honolulu Police Department.
Chris Kim from CrimeStoppers urges everyone to lock their doors and windows because thieves can be in and out and residents might not even notice.
"These thieves now are very brazen very bold and they don’t care if people are going to be home especially if they’ve been scoping out the place and see it’s senior citizens living in that home," said Kim.
Kim adds people in high-rises make these mistakes just as often as those in a single-family home.
Reports of home break-ins are not dramatically increasing or decreasing. They occur at a steady rate.
Anderson asks her neighbors to stay on the lookout for this individual if he comes back and to lock your doors especially if you have kupuna and keiki inside.