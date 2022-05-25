Adult son of newly named Honolulu police chief arrested

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The adult son of newly named Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan is in police custody. Zane Logan, 36, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assault at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Police said it started with a verbal argument, and that Zane Logan and a woman he was with chased the victim down the street to the park.
Joe Logan spoke at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon addressing his son's arrest:
"I wish this was not the start of my first conference but as your next police chief, I feel it's my duty and responsibility to inform you of this. Shortly after 5 p.m. [Tuesday], my son, who's 36 years old, was arrested for assault in the second degree at the Ala Moana Beach Park.
"He was with a 41-year-old female acquaintance who was also arrested for terroristic threatening. According to the media highlights, he assaulted a 33-year-old male with a hand tool, and the acquaintance threatened the victim with a sharp instrument.
"Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim refused treatment. It is my understanding that all of the individuals knew each other.
"Chief Vanic has told me that this investigation will be handled by the Criminal Investigation Division, which reports to the Investigation Bureau and the deputy chief of Field Operations. I will not be involved or kept apprised of this situation.
"As a parent, it's heartbreaking. I know many of you out there probably have a family member that struggling and it's something we've been struggling with for a long time. And I look forward to a full and thorough investigation."
Zane Logan has not been charged yet as of Wednesday night.
