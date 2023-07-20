 Skip to main content
Abuse victim in Hawaii awarded $40 million in church sex assault case

Makaha Jehovah's Witness Church

The suspect was an "Elder" in the Jehovah's Witness church at the time he sexually assaulted the plaintiff.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The victim in a childhood sex abuse lawsuit in Hawaii was awarded a $40 million settlement.

This week, a Circuit Court awarded the plaintiff known only as "N.D." a total of $40 million dollars in damages in connection with N.D's claims that the Defendant, Keneth L. Apana, raped and sexually abused her in 1992 when she was just 12.

