Abuse victim in Hawaii awarded $40 million in church sex assault case

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The victim in a childhood sex abuse lawsuit in Hawaii was awarded a $40 million settlement.
This week, a Circuit Court awarded the plaintiff known only as "N.D." a total of $40 million dollars in damages in connection with N.D's claims that the Defendant, Keneth L. Apana, raped and sexually abused her in 1992 when she was just 12.
Apana was an "Elder" in the Jehovah's Witness church at the time he sexually assaulted the plaintiff. Court findings showed the abuse took place during sleepovers at Apana's house.
The lawsuit was filed in 2020 against defendants Apana and the Makaha Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses along with other entities associated with the Jehovah's Witnesses church.
"She's had a very devastating impact from the abuse that occurred in this case. The case was initially against the Jehovah's Witnesses and that part of the case settled, but we also name the person accused of molesting her, who admitted to many of the facts the courts mentioned," the victim’s lawyer, Mark Davis, told KITV4.
The court reports Apana sexually molested minor girls for at least 23 years.
A spokesperson with the Jehovah's Witnesses issued the following statement to KITV4 about the settlement:
“Out of respect for the privacy of all involved, we do not comment on the specific allegations involving victims of abuse. However, we note that the judgment was against Mr. Apana, the person who perpetrated the abuse. Jehovah's Witnesses condemn the repugnant actions of anyone who victimizes children. Further, elders in our faith comply with reporting laws and do not discourage victims or their families from reporting abuse to the police.”