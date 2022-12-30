 Skip to main content
A suspect is arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the killings of four University of Idaho students

A suspect was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, documents and sources say.

The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.

CNN's Veronica Miracle, Brynn Gingras, Rebekah Riess and Jay Croft contributed to this report.

