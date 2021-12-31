Offers go here

A look back on the Top Stories of 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 Top Stories

As 2021 comes to a close, we want to look back on some of the biggest stories of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic was, and still is, of course one of the biggest ongoing stories in everyone’s lives. Vaccines brought hope of a light at the end of the tunnel. Hawaii took early steps at the beginning of the year to implement one of the country’s best vaccine rollout strategies.

As 2021, comes to a close nearly 74% of the state is fully vaccinated, according to Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) data.

But two new, highly contagious variants emerged this year, prolonging the agony of an already tiresome pandemic.

The effects of the pandemic were so severe, it even prompted Hawaii Gov. David Ige to take the unprecedented measure of discouraging tourists from visiting the islands to help slow the spread of the virus/

Still, tourists just would not be denied their Hawaii time. One such tourist rose to infamy for trying to slip by screeners at the airport with a fake COVID-19 vaccine card that featured hilarious misspelling.

One of the saddest stories of the year was that of 7-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua. From the initial reports of her disappearance, to the search, to police ultimately arresting her adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, on murder complaints in mid-November.

Isaac and Lehua are expected to go to trial on Jan. 31, 2022. Isabella still has not been found.

The saga at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility has been going on for a long time, but things reached a boiling point when residents started reporting a “fuel-like odor” coming from their taps.

A later inspection detected a “petroleum-like substance” in the water at red Hill Elementary. What followed were weeks of press conferences, town halls, protests, and ultimately an emergency order to shut down the facility. The Navy has objected and the saga continues.

2021 was a big year for politics both locally and nationally. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in January.

Just weeks before Biden took office, an Oahu native and head of the so-called “Proud Boys” Hawaii chapter was arrested for taking part in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol.

And Rick Blangiardi took the reins as Mayor of Honolulu County.

The Honolulu Police Department was in the spotlight for a pair of deadly shootings, one of which involved a 16-year-old boy. The three officers involved in the teen’s shooting were not prosecuted after a judge found no probable cause for a criminal case.

HPD officers were also involved in a deadly shooting with 29-year-old Lindani Myeni in April. A deadly scuffle ensued when Myeni allegedly walked into someone else’s home in Nuunu, prompting a 911 call. Police released bodcam footage of the encounter in November.

Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island sprung to life in September with an eruption at the Halema'uma'u Crater. The volcano has continued to erupts since then, though the lava lake is now showing signs of receding.

Heavy rains in March caused damage, flooding, landslides and more prompting Gov. Ige to declare a state of emergency.

University of Hawaii athletics also experience the highs and lows of the year. The men’s volleyball team won their first ever national championship.

But UH athletics could not escape from the shadow of the COVID pandemic. Early on it was decided that fans would not be allowed to attend athletic events.

And although the rules slowly relaxed later in the football season, the surge of the Omicron variant forced the Rainbow Warriors to withdraw from their Hawaii Bowl matchup against Memphis.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

