A look back at the Marco Polo fire on its fifth anniversary

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of the worst high rise fire on Oahu in recent memory. The fire killed four people, caused millions of dollars worth of damage, and sparked safety changes.
On July 14, 2017, just after 2 p.m., a fire broke out at the Marco Polo, a landmark condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.
"I'm really overwhelmed. I've never seen a fire like this," said Marco Polo resident Lei Tanouye on July 14, 2017.
"I saw the flames and the fire next door, and I just went crazy. I kept saying there's a fire, there's a fire and I just kept you know screaming," said Marco Polo resident Barbara Hudman on July 14, 2017.
"The fire alarm went off and we smelled quite a bit of smoke. We could hear someone outside with a bullhorn telling people upstairs to stay put and then we got out," said Marco Polo resident Eric Meyer on July 14, 2017.
It was a surreal sight, as the raging fire kept fighting back.
"There have been reports of people who are trapped in their unit," said Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) Capt. David Jenkins on July 14, 2017.
The fire started on the 26th floor, in the living room of unit 2602.
"It's very difficult even with the equipment that we have to make our way to floor of the fire and the rooms of the fire," said HFD Chief Manny Neves on July 14, 2017.
The blaze devoured parts of the top floors, belching out thick black smoke for hours. About 130 firefighters battled the fire, and bravely put their own lives on the line.
"Without a doubt if there were sprinklers in this apartment the fire would be contained in to the unit of origin," said Neves on July 14, 2017.
Firefighters did all they could to prevent it from spreading any further.
"I had actually moved in only a few months ago and its the first time I found out they didn't have any sprinklers installed in the building either," said Marco Polo resident Corey Larowe on July 14, 2017.
Four Marco Polo residents died -- Britt Reller, his mother Melba "Jean" Dilley, and their neighbors Joann Kuwata and Marilyn Van Gieson. But firefighters saved the lives of so many others.
"I am fine. I am scared but the worst part of this maybe is that I lose everything," said Marco Polo resident Ron Chiarottino on July 14, 2017.
The fire caused more than $100 million worth of damage.
"This is the master bedroom all turned black up there," said Marco Polo resident Angie "Unchalee" Novey on the day after the fire.
Despite the losses, most of the Marco Polo was spared from any damage. In the end, investigators were not able to determine the cause of the Marco Polo fire.
HFD can't stress enough the importance of fire prevention.
In 2018, a year after the Marco Polo fire, an ordinance was put in place on Oahu that requires residential buildings over ten stories to do fire safety evaluations and take steps to pass the evaluations.
Legislation after that allowed condo associations to forgo the life safety evaluation if they install fire sprinklers.
This past April, a city council bill was signed into law that pushes back the deadline for condos to get evaluated to the end of August, and till the year 2030 to pass the evaluation. If they decide to install sprinkler systems, they now have until 2038 to do so.
HFD says fire sprinklers are the first line of defense against fires.
It recommends home owners to use a licensed professional to install sprinklers. Inspect, test, and maintain sprinklers per the manufacturer's recommendations.
HFD also recommends having a working smoke alarm in your home to increase your chances of survival from a fire by more than 50%.
Fire kills on average 2,500 people a year in the US, and about 80% of those are house fires.