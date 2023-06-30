$75,000 in gambling equipment seized during game room raid on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A search warrant for illegal gambling devices was executed Thursday evening at a building on a bustling stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard in Honolulu.
Honolulu Police officers seized an estimated $75,000 worth of illegal gambling equipment. It occurred near the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive, in a building that houses multiple businesses. The property owner wasn't there and no arrests were made.
"At the time of the raid, no one was playing, in fact we believe they actually closed down because they were due for an inspection tomorrow and they were going to pretend as if there was not an illegal gambling operation - so there was no one in the room today and we were happy we were able to secure the devices," HPD Maj. Mark Lambert.
It's also considered a possibility the owner may not have been aware illegal gambling was taking place in the unit. The front door entrance to the game room was unmarked. Just a few feet away were the hand-written letters "POG," which stands for "Pot of Gold" -- a widel- used game at many illegal gambling locations.
"Unfortunately, we've seen game rooms in just about any type of residential, commercial areas and that's unfortunate. Before, they were really limited to out-of-sight out-of-mind locations. But now they're in your face and they're even in your communities and that's why there's such a push on the Honolulu Police Department's priority list," Lambert said.
There have reportedly been multiple crimes in recent months in the gaming room area, including a fentanyl overdose and at least one murder. There have also been many stolen vehicles recovered in the parking lots of game rooms.
Nine games were collected at Thursday's raid, including gambling machines that look like video games. The investigation is continuing.