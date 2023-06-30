 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$75,000 in gambling equipment seized during game room raid on Kapiolani Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0

New details tonight on what HPD's Narcotics & Vice officers found and seized tonight, after raiding a spot on Kapiolani Boulevard for gambling.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A search warrant for illegal gambling devices was executed Thursday evening at a building on a bustling stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard in Honolulu.

Honolulu Police officers seized an estimated $75,000 worth of illegal gambling equipment. It occurred near the corner of Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive, in a building that houses multiple businesses. The property owner wasn't there and no arrests were made.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred