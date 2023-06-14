 Skip to main content
6 men arrested in connection with assault caught on video at Big Island beach park

  • Updated
  • 0

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six men have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Kealoha Beach Park in Hilo, Monday evening.

Video of the attack went viral on social media. On the video, a group is seen attacking another group in a car that is parked at the beach.

Big Island police are now investigating an attack caught on camera-- It's video that's now going viral.

An error occurred