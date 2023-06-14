6 men arrested in connection with assault caught on video at Big Island beach park

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Six men have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Kealoha Beach Park in Hilo, Monday evening.
Video of the attack went viral on social media. On the video, a group is seen attacking another group in a car that is parked at the beach.
According to Big Island police, officers responded to Kealoha Beach Park around 6:45 p.m. to a report of criminal property damage. When officers arrived they met a 17-year-old boy who told them that he and two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and another 17-year-old boy, were sitting in a car at the park when a group of six men approached and started attacking them.
The teen that reported the attack said that one of the men opened the door where he was sitting, pulled him out by his legs, and was attacked by the group. One of the attackers allegedly stole the teen’s gold chain before fleeing the scene.
That teen was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for bruising, swelling to his eye, and cuts on his head, shoulder and ear.
The other two teens that were in the car declined to be treated, but police said they did sustain minor injuries in the attack.
The car the teens were sitting in, a 2015 Honda sedan, had its read window broken out, a tire flattened, and sustained multiple dents.
Investigators later identified 45-year-old Lanakila Poaha of Hilo as a suspect in the attack. He was arrested at his home in Hilo later Monday evening.
After Poaha’s arrest, investigators were able to identify the five other men, two sets of fathers and sons, who were allegedly involved in this incident.
Those suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Cy Poaha, 40-year-old Joshua Godbolt, 24-year-old Justin Godbolt, 18-year-old Alize Godbolt, and 21-year-old Micah Castro. All six suspects remained in jail at the time this story was published.
The group is facing complaints of entering into a vehicle to commit a crime against person or property rights, assault, criminal property damage, and robbery for taking the necklace by force. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle is a felony offense.
Investigators said they have been made aware of the videos of the attack that surfaced on social media. They are asking anyone who has video evidence of the incident, or any additional information, to come forward and contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the East Hawaii Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2378.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
