50-year-old Maui man found dead, hit-and-run driver at large

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a man was found dead in the Kihei area.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, around 4:05 a.m., the 50-year-old victim was found lying in the roadway on Piikea Avenue in Kihei. An investigation revealed that the man was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Piikea Avenue.
The pedestrian, known to frequent the Kihei area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The driver did not stop or render aid to the victim.
The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.
The Maui Police Department is working to identify the driver and the vehicle that fled the scene.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer David Potter of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at 808-244-6322. Anonymous tips can be made to Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.
This is Maui County's 4th fatality this year, compared to 8 at the same time last year.
