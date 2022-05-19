 Skip to main content
5 arrested in warrant sweep in Puna

Hawai‘i Police Department Puna District

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Five people were arrested during a warrant sweep in Puna on Thursday.

According to Big Island police, the five people – four men and one woman – were arrested on warrants for contempt of court and violating conditions of bail release.

Police identified the arrestees as 56-year-old Tyler Arizumi; 44-year-old Ocean Hegent; 44-year-old Isamu Lopez; 29-year-old Zephaniah Reissig; and 37-year-old Natalie Marting.

Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

