5 arrested in warrant sweep in Puna By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Puna District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Five people were arrested during a warrant sweep in Puna on Thursday.According to Big Island police, the five people – four men and one woman – were arrested on warrants for contempt of court and violating conditions of bail release.Police identified the arrestees as 56-year-old Tyler Arizumi; 44-year-old Ocean Hegent; 44-year-old Isamu Lopez; 29-year-old Zephaniah Reissig; and 37-year-old Natalie Marting.Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime & Courts One person killed in shooting at illegal game room in Honolulu By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Big Island Stopper Crime Criminal Law Police Law Officer Individual Tipster Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Honolulu-based security company to pay over $1.5 million for program denying overtime pay Updated Jan 19, 2022 Crime & Courts Rare sex trafficking conviction for Oahu Updated Apr 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Public can testify about Honolulu police chief candidates during Thursday's meeting Updated 15 hrs ago Crime & Courts 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault, Hawaii Island police say Updated May 6, 2022 Crime & Courts Grand jury indicts Justice Kaio for Waikiki deadly shooting Updated Mar 30, 2022 Video At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you