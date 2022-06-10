5 arrested during undercover anti-theft operation in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Five people were arrested for theft and trespassing during an anti-theft operation by Big Island police at a department store in Hilo on Wednesday, June 8.
Hawaii Island Police officers worked with store management in response to repeated shoplifting that was allegedly taking place. According to police, in one day of the operation, officers prevented the theft of more than $1,600 in merchandise.
During the undercover operation, officers arrested three women and two men. Those suspects have been identified as the Following:
• Brittnay Timbresa, 33, of Mountain View, theft in the second degree
• Kaela Escalante, 31 of Hilo, theft in the third degree
• Haylee Nishijima, 21, of Hilo, theft in the fourth degree
• Bryson Sakai-Soto, 27, no permanent address of Hilo, theft in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree
• Branden Bellotto, 47, no permanent address of Hilo, theft in the fourth degree
All five suspects were scheduled to appear in court on June 9.
“One suspect, Britnay Timbresa, is believed to have committed thefts over a four or five month period, sometimes taking a wagon full of items valued at over $1,000”, said Officer Tyler Jelsma in a press release about the operation.
Timbresa was charged with a felony based on the amount of items stolen.
Jelsma organized the operation, police said. Big Island police say they will continue similar operations island-wide in an effort to deter thefts.
“Working together with business establishments helps prevent these kinds of thefts that would have otherwise went unnoticed and brings people involved in such incidents to justice” Jelsma said.