4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November.
The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha, just after 1 a.m.
According to police, the four armed suspects attempted to enter the game room with the purpose of robbing it. A security guard kept them from entering, but was they were leaving, police say one of the suspects fired several rounds at the game room with an AR-style rifle.
A second suspect also shot several rounds from a handgun at the game room. The four suspects then drove off in a silver Honda Civic. There were no reports of injuries
All four suspects were described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. They were each said to be between 5’8” and 5’10” tall, each with a medium build.
The suspect who fired the rifle was wearing a red hoodie with red sweatpants, white shoes, and a red mask.
The suspect who fired the handgun was wearing a black zipper hoodie, black pants, black and gray shoes, and a black mask.
A third suspect was wearing a black Fox shirt, a black mask, black pants, and white shoes. The fourth and final suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, black pants, and black shoes.
If you recognize any of the suspects , or if you have any information about this case, call the Honolulu Police Department immediately.
