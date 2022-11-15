 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room

  • Updated
  • 0
Makaha Game Room Robbery
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha, just after 1 a.m.

On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:09 a.m., four males attempted to enter a game room on Jade Street in a robbery attempt. They were denied entry and while leaving the area, male #1 shot several rounds from an AR-style rifle at the game room and then male #2 shot several rounds from a handgun at the same game room. All males fled in a silver Honda Civic in an unknown direction.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred