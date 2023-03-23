 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

4 suspects arrested, 1 sought for attempted murder, robbery in Kalihi

  Updated
  • 0
Crime Tape generic
Courtesy: David von Diemar via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four suspects have been arrested and a fifth suspect is still on the run after an alleged robbery and assault in the Kalihi area in mid-March.

Honolulu Police say the suspects are facing charges ranging from second-degree robbery up to attempted murder after an incident on March 16.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

