4 suspects arrested, 1 sought for attempted murder, robbery in Kalihi

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four suspects have been arrested and a fifth suspect is still on the run after an alleged robbery and assault in the Kalihi area in mid-March.
Honolulu Police say the suspects are facing charges ranging from second-degree robbery up to attempted murder after an incident on March 16.
According to the report, the suspects attacked a 37-year-old man with an unidentified weapon and stole his belongings. The victim was taken to the hospital suffering from multiple injuries. His condition was not released.
Authorities have not yet identified the suspects by name, but said they are all men ages 23, 19, 18, and two 16 year olds. Police did not say which of the five suspects is still on the loose.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021.