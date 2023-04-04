 Skip to main content
4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun

The tourist area in Cancun. Four people were found dead on Monday near a hotel in Cancun, according to Mexican officials, in the latest bout of violence in the popular tourist destination.

 Arthur/Adobe Stock

Four people were found dead near a hotel in Cancun on Monday, according to Mexican officials, the latest bout of violence in the popular tourist destination.

Two people have been arrested for their possible involvement in the deaths of four people, according to the attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo.

