 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Muslims were gunned down in Albuquerque. Now some families are afraid to sit outside or go get food

  • 0

When Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain looked outside his home, he used to see a safe, idyllic neighborhood. Now he's haunted by the spot where his brother was ambushed and killed.

"I see from the window, this is the place where my brother died," said Hussain, who lived in the same Albuquerque apartment complex as his brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

CNN's Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK