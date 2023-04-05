 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

4 Kona men charged with child sex crimes in Operation Keiki Shield sting

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Four Kona men have been charged with child sex crimes following another Operation Keiki Shield undercover sting effort.

During the operation, investigators posed as underage teens online and arrested four men for first-degree electronic enticement of a child and other related charges.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

