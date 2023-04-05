4 Kona men charged with child sex crimes in Operation Keiki Shield sting

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Marshall and Antonio were both charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child, and their bails were set at $10,000 each.
Knapp was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child and endangering the welfare of a minor. His bail was set at $50,000.
The four men were released after posting bail. Marshall and Antonio were each given supervised release.
Grand jury indictments were subsequently issued for all four suspects on April 5.
Operation Keiki Shield is a statewide, coordinated effort to investigate and prosecute internet crimes against children. The Hawaii Police Department is partnered with the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in the operation.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.