 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 indicted for drug smuggling, running illegal game rooms on Oahu, Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights generic (Day)
Courtesy: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four men have been indicted for smuggling drugs and running illegal game rooms on Maui and Oahu.

Federal and local authorities held a press conference on Maui Monday morning detailing the alleged crimes.

The suspects include Mali'u Tauheluhelu, Ma'afu Pani, Tuanga Ni'u, and Desmond Morrez. All but Morrez have been arrested.

So far, special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Maui police have seized about $68,000, 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, seven fire arms, and 20 gaming machines.

If you have more information about this case you're asked to call police.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK