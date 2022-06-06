4 indicted for drug smuggling, running illegal game rooms on Oahu, Maui By KITV Web Staff Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Mika Baumeister via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four men have been indicted for smuggling drugs and running illegal game rooms on Maui and Oahu.Federal and local authorities held a press conference on Maui Monday morning detailing the alleged crimes.The suspects include Mali'u Tauheluhelu, Ma'afu Pani, Tuanga Ni'u, and Desmond Morrez. All but Morrez have been arrested.So far, special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Maui police have seized about $68,000, 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, seven fire arms, and 20 gaming machines.If you have more information about this case you're asked to call police. Local 2 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in Pauoa Valley, HFD investigating By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Federal Bureau Of Investigation Police Crime Social Services Institutes Smuggling Game Room Drug Desmond Morrez More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man suffers serious injures after stabbing attack in Waikiki Updated Nov 24, 2021 Crime & Courts Waianae teacher accused of soliciting a minor for sex Updated Apr 4, 2022 Local Maui authorities suspect arson in recent rash of brush fires Updated May 24, 2022 Video Waikiki fire being investigated as arson, surfboard racks torched for the second time in a year and a half Updated Apr 22, 2022 Local Big Island man charged in child pornography case Updated Apr 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect still at large following security breach at Kona Airport Updated Feb 10, 2022 Recommended for you