4 HPD officers charged with felonies in connection to 2021 car crash in Makaha

The incident occurred in the early-morning hours on Sept. 12, 2021. According to the investigation, Nahulu, Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis were dispatched to a noise complaint at Maili Beach Park.
While there, a white Honda sedan exited the parking lot onto Farrington Highway. Officers Nahulu, Smith, and Bartolome allegedly followed in an unannounced pursuit.
Nahulu was reportedly the lead car when the Honda lost control and crashed onto private property around 3:45 a.m. Six people were injured in the crash, some critically, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. All patients were men between the ages of 15 and 30.
Nahulu, Smith, and Bartolome allegedly drove past the crash scene. A short time later all four officers were dispatched to the crash scene where they allegedly acted as if they did not know what happened.
Investigators say Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis then submitted reports that left out the events preceding the collision.
Nahulu is charged with Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, according to the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis were each charged with Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree. That charge is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
“The charges against these four officers are the result of an exhaustive investigation and review of the evidence. These charges demonstrate that it is important to seek justice even when those believed to have committed crimes are the very people we expect to uphold the law,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a press release.
Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis were also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
Honolulu Police Department Acting Chief Keith Horikawa issued the following statement on this incident:
"The charges filed against these officers by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney are serious as was the collision that resulted in injuries to multiple individuals. Three of the officers had their police powers removed following the crash, and the fourth officer’s police powers will also be restricted. Along with the collision investigation, an internal administrative investigation was initiated and remains open."
