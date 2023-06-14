37-year-old man in serious condition after knife assault in Waikiki

SPJ Intern
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being assaulted by a suspect with a knife in Waikiki.
Paramedics were called around 5 p.m. to a hotel on Niu Street and provided life-saving treatment. The man suffered knife wounds to his arm and was taken to a trauma hospital.
Honolulu Police are still investigating. No suspect has been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
