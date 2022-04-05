3 shot inside Ewa Beach game room, Honolulu police say | UPDATE

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KTIV4) -- Three people were shot inside an illegal game room in an Ewa Beach neighborhood, early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood on Hanakahi Street around 1:45 a.m., Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators said. HPD says it has opened an attempted murder investigation due to this incident.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says its paramedics were sent out on an “unknown” call with a “questionable life status.” EMS said that when they arrived they found two men both suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, only identified as a man in his mid-30s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, EMS said. The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
EMS did not mention a third victim. However, HPD confirmed a 64-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
Police are still investigating. So far, there has been no word about what led up to the shooting and there has been no word on arrests. Investigators have only said the suspect is a man. No other descriptors were given.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.