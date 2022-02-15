3 more persons of interest sought in Feb. 6 Waikiki shooting

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing 20 to 25 kt. Seas building to
8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police say they are looking for three more persons of interest in connection to a shooting incident in Waikiki from Feb. 6.
The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Ryan Ragland, was arrested on Feb. 11 on a complaint of first-degree attempted murder after police say he shot up a vehicle on Nehua Street in Waikiki around 4 a.m. on Feb. 6.
Investigators are now trying to find a man who they say handed Ragland the gun and two other men who were accompanying with them. HPD released surveillance photos of all three men on Feb. 15.
The victim, Patrick Nakahara, was on Nehua Street delivering newspapers when he said witnessed a group of men assaulting another man. He said he tried to intervene and that is when one of the men pulled a gun and starting firing.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a vehicle with multiple people inside, including children, was hit.
Anyone who recognizes any of these men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.