3 men sought for robbery, attempted murder at Makaha Beach Park

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three men are wanted on robbery and attempted murder complaints following a shooting at Makaha Beach Park in Waianae from early March.
The incident happened on Sunday, Mar. 5 around 3:40 p.m. According to Honolulu Police investigators, the victim was at the beach park when the three suspects approached holding handguns and demanded his property.
The victim took off running toward the beach and the suspects started shooting at him, police said. One of the bullets struck the victim’s car.
Investigators say the beach was crowded at the time of the shooting, with numerous beachgoers, women, and children. Luckily, no one was injured.
CrimeStoppers released still images of the suspects, captured on surveillance cameras at the beach.
The first suspect is described as being in his 20s. He is approximately 5’10” tall with a fair complexion and a skinny build. He was wearing a black cap, a black facemask, a white shirt with red, long sleeves, black shorts and white shoes.
The second suspect is said to be about 6’0” tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie with white print on it, black pants, and multi-colored athletic shoes.
The third suspect is said to be between 5’8” and 6’0” tall with a fair/tan complexion. He was wearing a black mask, a black hoodie with white print on it, black shorts, and black and white athletic shoes.
