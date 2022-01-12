 Skip to main content

3 former Honolulu city officials surrender to FBI in connection to Kealoha conspiracy case

  • Updated
  • 0
3 Former Honolulu City Officials Indicted

(From left: Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, former Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword, and Former Managing Director Roy Amemiya)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three former Honolulu city officials surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday, facing federal conspiracy charges related to the corruption case of former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his estranged wife Katherine Kealoha.

Former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong, former Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword, and Former Managing Director Roy Amemiya, are all identified as defendants in a federal indictment document with the US District Court of Hawaii, filed on Dec. 16, 2021. An arraignment hearing was held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, all three defendants are facing a federal conspiracy charge after they allegedly used $250,000 in public funds for a payout to former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha back in 2017. They used police department funds allocated for salaries, causing a budget shortfall for salaries, to circumvent approval from the City Council. City council members had been questioning Kealoha’s retirement agreement, the Associated Press reported.

All three defendants were released on $50,000 unsecured bail. 

A jury convicted both Louis Kealoha and Katherine Kealoha of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that enriched the couple’s lavish lifestyle.

Kealoha is serving a seven-year prison term and his wife is serving a 13-year sentence.

Sword’s attorney, William McCorriston, issued the following statement on the case:

“Mr. Sword is both shocked and disappointed by the indictment today, as he has cooperated completely with the government in its investigation of this matter.

His only alleged “misconduct” was following the legal advice given to him by the Corporation Counsel’s office and the recommendations of the Administration, including the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, which recommended the structure of the settlement.

Interested parties, including City Council Members, the Honolulu Police Department, and the public were allowed to give their input in a public hearing on this matter. The Corporation Counsel’s advice to the Honolulu Police Commission, including Mr. Sword, confirmed its recommendation for the settlement structure and its appropriateness for this case after hearing objections from the Honolulu Police Department and others. The vote of the Commission, not just Mr. Sword, was overwhelmingly to approve the settlement structure proposed by Corporation Counsel.

Mr. Sword served as a volunteer on the Honolulu Police Commission for 10 years and has served on numerous boards and in other volunteer positions over the years and built a solid reputation for honesty, integrity, and service to the community.

We will vigorously defend Mr. Sword from this unjust charge.”

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Read more of KITV4's coverage of the Kealoha conspiracy case.

