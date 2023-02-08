3 cars stolen from Waipahu car dealership after brazen burglary

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for two men, caught on camera breaking into a Waipahu car dealership and stealing three cars off the lot.
It happened in the early-morning hours on Jan. 30 at the Cutter Mazda dealership in Waipahu.
According to Honolulu Police investigators, the first suspect wrapped a chain around the door handles to the sales office. The chain was connected to a stolen tow truck driven by a second suspect, who then drove the truck forward to pry open the doors.
Once inside the sales office, the two men stole at least three key fobs and used those fobs to take three cars from the lot.
The first suspect is described as being a man in his 20s with a medium build. He weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. Police said the man had a brown complexion with scars or markings on both of his arms.
He was wearing a black and dirty white baseball cap, a blue and black facemask, black jersey tank top with yellow and purple “Los Angeles” lettering in front and back and the number “34” in front and back, black pants with blue and yellow vertical stripes on the side pants, dark and light grey camouflage sandals.
The second suspect is described as being a man with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hat and dark clothing.
Anyone who recognizes either of these suspects is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.