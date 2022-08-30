3 arrested in Kona for theft, drug complaints after officers thwart alleged grab-and-go robbery

According to investigators, Vice officers were conducting operations at a business in the 73-5000 block of Olowalu Street in the Kona area when they spotted several people leaving a business holding a bunch of high-value items in their arms.
Police said the people looked to be trying to quickly load the items into a car and leave.
The officers said when they approached the suspects’ car and identified themselves as police, the driver through the car in reverse in an attempt to flee. The officers ran after the car, which had stopped, in an attempt to make contact again. Investigators say as the officers tried to remove the four people from the vehicle, one of the officer’s guns went off. No one was injured.
All four people were arrested on suspicion of theft. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that three of the four people in the car were responsible for stealing items from the business.
During a search of the suspects’ car, police said they recovered the stolen items as well as 14.4 grams of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the three suspects were identified and charged with theft and drug complaints related to this incident. The fourth person who was arrested was later release pending further investigation, police said.
Those four people were identified and charged with the following:
William Kaipo Jr., 31, of Hilo, with one count each of second-degree theft and promoting a dangerous drug. His bail is set at $20,000.
Kylene Medeiros, 32, of Hilo, with one count of second-degree theft. Her bail is set at $2,000.
Javonne Pu‘u, 27, of Pāhoa, with one count of second-degree theft. Her bail is set at $2,000.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sheldon Nakamoto at 808-326-4646, ext. 228. You can also call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.