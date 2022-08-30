 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 arrested in Kona for theft, drug complaints after officers thwart alleged grab-and-go robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Kona grab-and-go arrests 8/30
Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police arrested three people on theft and drug complaints after responding to a grab-and-go robbery at a Kona business on Aug. 25.

According to investigators, Vice officers were conducting operations at a business in the 73-5000 block of Olowalu Street in the Kona area when they spotted several people leaving a business holding a bunch of high-value items in their arms.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK