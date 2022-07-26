3 arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter at Ala Wai Boat Harbor By KITV Web Staff Jul 26, 2022 Jul 26, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three men have been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters in the Waikiki area.The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Sean Mapa, 43-year-old Jose Rivera, and 37-year-old Tyler Sanabria.Honolulu Police (HPD) officers arrested the men on Sunday morning after they were seen taking a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.All three men have been charged with second-degree theft. Their bonds were set at $30,000 each. Local Woman attacked by Monk seal at Kaimana Beach did nothing wrong, DLNR investigation finds By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Catalytic Converter Honolulu Police Criminal Law Law Police Suspect Officer Ala Wai Boat Harbor Jose Rivera Tyler Sanabria Honolulu Hawaii Oahu More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Digging deeper into the Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that's resulted in the dismissal of hundreds of cases Updated Mar 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Former police officer arrested outside US Capitol with ammunition, fake badge and body armor Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Man found shot to death at Waianae boat harbor Updated Dec 19, 2021 Crime & Courts Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspects still on the run Updated Apr 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting near Longs Drugs in Moiliili Updated May 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man, 22, charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside church Updated Jun 17, 2022 Recommended for you