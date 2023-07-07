29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing tools from Iwilei Home Depot

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools at a Home Depot in Iwilei.
Patrick Aceret-O'Sullivan, 29, was arrested on three counts of second degree theft and a warrant.
In an Instagram video that went viral on Wednesday, two men are shown cutting the locks off items and loading them into carts and walking out of the store. It is estimated that they stole $3,000 worth of tools.
Aceret-O'Sullivan previously committed second degree theft in December 2017 after stealing $750 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue. He was given four years probation for the charge.
He remains in police custody at this time. Police have not yet made an arrest for the second man shown in the video.
Police asking customers who witness crimes to be a good witness and report crimes when you see them.
A Home Depot spokesperson shared a statement with KITV4 about the incident:
The safety of our associates and customers is our number one concern. We have security personnel who are specially trained to address shoplifters to reduce the safety risk to our associates and customers. Other associates are directed not to approach a suspected shoplifter, as it’s just too dangerous.