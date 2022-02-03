28-year-old man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping after allegedly attacking a young girl in Kaneohe on Jan. 31.
The alleged incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday, in a Kaneohe neighborhood near Ahuimanu Place and Ahuimanu Road, according to the Honolulu Police arrest log.
The victim was under the age of 14, according to documents. She told police that the suspect, identified as Jai Troche, grabbed her by the arm, forced into the men’s room, and locked the door behind them.
The victim said she was screaming for help but Troche covered her mouth. Once in the bathroom the victim said Troche began to assault her. She also said she “went to sleep” because her mouth was covered and she could not breathe.
Following the alleged assault, police say Troche exited the bathroom and tried to run away but was quickly captured by witnesses in the area. Officers said when they arrived, Troche was on the ground sitting in the fetal position, surrounded by a crowd of people who pointed police to him.
Police arrested Troche and say the victim later positively identified him as the man who forced her into the bathroom.
Troche appeared in court on Thursday on complaints of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and kidnapping. His bail was set at $1 million.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.