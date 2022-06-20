$250k bench warrant issued for suspect in 2019 kidnapping, assault in Nuuanu area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are searching a kidnapping and assault suspect after he failed to appear at his trial last week.
Ike Fowler, 40, was standing trial for a November 2019 incident in the Nuuanu area.
According to police the victim, a tourist, was driving Fowler to an address in the Nuuanu area. Police said the victim had only met Fowler a few days prior.
When the two got to the location, Fowler refused to get out of the car and started to argue with the victim. Police say Fowler then got into the driver’s seat of the car and refused to let the victim out. He then threatened to kill the woman before attempting to drive the car off a cliff – fortunately it got stuck on a tree stump.
Police say when the victim tried to get out of the car, Fowler grabbed her by the hair and started stabbing her with a pen. Witnesses near the scene saw what was unfolding and intervened, subduing Fowler before police arrived.
Fowler was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault in the second degree. He was scheduled to appear for the trial on June 15, but police said he did not show up.
Fowler is described as being a Caucasian man, approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
A $250,000 bench warrant has been issued for Fowler’s arrest. Police say he has 26 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area. Anyone who spots him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Authorities did not say when Fowler initially bonded out of jail for the 2019 crime not did they say why it’s taken more than two and a half years to go to trial.