25 years since Peter Boy Kema disappeared on the Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Peter Boy Kema

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This year marks 25 years since Peter Boy Kema went missing on the Big Island in a missing child case that rocked the entire state.

Peter Boy was last seen in 1997 when he was just 6 years old. His parents, Peter Kema Sr. and Jaylin Kema, were convicted of manslaughter several years later -- found to have killed their son after years of abuse.

Peter Kema Sr. pleads guilty to manslaughter

"It's not a way of raising kids. Kids need love and they don't need to be, and when you see something they need to speak up," said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. "It seems like we get these cases every so often. And I think the community just needs to be a little bit more aware and to report things like domestic violence."

Roth was the Hawaii County prosecutor at the time of the Peter Boy case.

On Tuesday, Roth shared with KITV4 a moment when he and Peter Boy's grandfather visited the site where the Kemas said they dumped their son's body into the ocean.

"We went through a lot of rain. And as we got through that site, it stopped raining, and there was a rainbow. And Peter's grandfather went to the cliff [and] said some words. [I] asked him what he said, and he came back and told me that he was talking to his wife and he made a promise to her. And Peter Boy's now in her hands. That was chicken skin moment for me. Something I don't think I'll ever forget for the rest of my life," Roth recalled.

Peter Boy's mother, Jaylin, died in 2019 of kidney failure. His father, Peter Sr., is serving a 20-year sentence.

And Hawaii lawmakers are hoping to prevent tragic incidents like Peter Boy's from happening again. They're pushing a proposal this legislative session that would help protect and ensure the safety for at-risk children.

Jaylin Kema sentenced for manslaughter

House Bill 2424 was created after another child -- Isabella "Ariel" Kalua -- went missing in 2021 from her home Waimanalo.

Ariel’s adoptive parents -- Lehua and Isaac Kalua -- are accused of killing her. Both were indicted for murder, abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The bill would allow child welfare staff to continue checkups on children after they're adopted, if a complaint is filed.

Both senators and representatives are scheduled to meet in conference committee on Wednesday, April 27, to iron out details of the bill.

