25-year-old Spencer agrees to 10 years in prison for robbery in Puna

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai
Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui
County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Office of the Prosecuting Attorney County of Hawai`i
PUNA (KITV4) - 25-year-old Tiane Kapeli-Spencer has agreed to 10 years in prison for the rental car robbery incident that occurred back in December 2020 along Highway 130 in Puna.
Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Spencer will appear for sentencing in February 2022 for the December 27, 2020 robbery incident involving a tourist in Puna.
Spencer entered a "No contest" plea to the charge of robbery in the second degree, which is a class B felony that carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. Following the entry of her, plea Spencer stipulated to revocation of her felony probation.