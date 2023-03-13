25-year-old male suspect arrested after dead body found in vehicle fire

MILILANI, HAWAII (KITV4) – Honolulu police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of second degree murder.
The arrest comes after police found the body of a woman in a burning car this morning in the Mililani high school parking lot.
A mother who lives on base she said she takes her children out to Mililani every weekend to the library which is right across from the school where the body was found.
"Hearing that this happened so close is so terrifying and I never feel unsafe being here. We're very active in this area," said Stephanie Turner, Schofield Barracks resident.
Officers were originally called to the scene for a vehicle fire outside of a parking lot at Mililani High School.
A man was seen slamming the car's doors and then running away with a bladed weapon in his hand.
Witnesses followed that man until officers made their way to the scene and he was taken into custody after witnesses positively identified him.
Officers then found a body of a deceased adult woman inside of the car after the fire was fully extinguished.
"I saw the police cars and it was really nerve wrecking to hear that it was a deceased body and for a community like Mililani, it’s such a safe place to stay," said Winston Watarai, Mililani resident.
Some people told me KITV4 crimes like this happen because it is a stressful time for people in Hawaii.
"It’s a shame how tight money has gotten and how hard it is to live in a house. I feel like acts like these come out of desperation," said Edwin Jimenz, Wahipahu resident.
The victim is still unidentified.
The cause of her death whether it was by the fire itself or something is also unknown and under investigation.
"We haven’t had a chance to meet the with principal or the school administration. We'll do that after the investigation," said Deena Thoemmes, lieutenant at Honolulu Police Dept.
The suspect has yet to be charged.
If you have any information that can help this case, you're urged to call HPD.
