21-year-old former UC Davis student arrested in connection with series of stabbings near campus, police say

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.
* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
An arrest has been made in connection with three stabbings near the University of California, Davis, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said on May 4.
The latest attack happened Monday night near campus and left a woman in critical condition. Just days before, stabbings at two parks near campus claimed the lives of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm on Saturday and David Breaux on Thursday.
"At this point we believe that all three (stabbings) are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible," Pytel said at a news conference.
Detectives "just about an hour ago, placed (the suspect) under arrest on two counts of homicide for David Breaux and Karim Najm and for one count of attempt murder," Pytel said.
Carlos Dominguez, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday for possessing a large knife, Pytel said. Dominguez was a student at UC Davis "up until last week," the chief added.
"He was in the park where the second homicide occurred, he had a backpack on, he was wearing the same clothing from the third attack, and he had a large knife in his possession," the chief said.